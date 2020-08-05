Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

