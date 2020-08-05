Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 386,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,265. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

