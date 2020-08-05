DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

