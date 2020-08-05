Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.23-1.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.23-1.25 EPS.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,471 shares of company stock worth $1,274,746 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Earnings History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Comments


