Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 106,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,917. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.