Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 6,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

