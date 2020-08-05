EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

ETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,321. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Dividend History for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit