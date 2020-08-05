EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

ETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,321. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

