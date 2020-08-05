EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EVG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

