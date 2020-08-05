Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,363. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.
