Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,363. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.