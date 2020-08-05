Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

NYSE ETW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,336. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.