Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,073. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

