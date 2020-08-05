Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.