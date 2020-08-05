Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $142,768.56 and $14.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012165 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.