Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 443,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,439. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,156 shares of company stock worth $940,590,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

