Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Issues Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

