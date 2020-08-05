Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Everex has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.05112870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00052467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

