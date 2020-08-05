Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. Evergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.90-3.10 EPS.

NYSE EVRG traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,889. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

