FantasyGold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,076.53 and $24.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.02005750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00200164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00081491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00110104 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

