Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 123,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,103. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.