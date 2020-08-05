First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $780.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCF shares. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

