Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.84 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,752. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

