Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde’s (FRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA FRA traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.82 ($36.88). The stock had a trading volume of 482,593 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.53.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

