Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde’s (FRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.82 ($36.88). The stock had a trading volume of 482,593 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.53.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.