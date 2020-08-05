FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market cap of $12,068.71 and $10,575.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00068004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00290951 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039335 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009425 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

