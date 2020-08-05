Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas has been seeing modest improvement in passenger demand after demand bottomed out in April. With gradual increases in demand, the carrier has been expanding capacity. The carrier’s July capacity is expected to have been 25% of July 2019 level. In the third quarter, the carrier plans to increase capacity by 300% over the second quarter. Additionally, low fuel prices (decreased 26.5% in the second quarter) and cost-control measures are supporting the bottom line. Although demand has improved from the lows in April, it is still significantly below year-ago levels as coronavirus concerns continue. This weak travel demand is weighing on passenger revenues (plunged 91.8% in the second quarter). Moreover, reduced capacity is pushing up total-unit costs. Moreover, currency-related headwinds continue to impact the company’s performance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 42,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

