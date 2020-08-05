Golar LNG Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a PE ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMLP. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.