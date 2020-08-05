Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Raised by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 12.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $582,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $204.59. 165,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,269. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

