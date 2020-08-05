Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires 6,579,774 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 10.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of Morgan Stanley worth $458,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 416,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.