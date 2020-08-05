Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 882,061 Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 882,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,279,000. Bunge comprises about 0.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

BG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 53,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

