Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $327.96 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 7.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.67% of Deere & Company worth $327,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $182.73. 73,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,501. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.