Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New $112.87 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 804,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,871,000. FedEx makes up about 2.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.66. 76,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,565. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $176.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

