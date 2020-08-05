Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE GGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.75.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
