Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE GGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.75.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

