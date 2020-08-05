Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

In other news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $206,190.00.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.