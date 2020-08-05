Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $791,052.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.94 or 0.03408254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.65 or 0.02532128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00505946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00757596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00804824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00062565 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 299,701,029 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

