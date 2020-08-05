Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 17th

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Shares of HAPP stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.