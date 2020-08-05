Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 17th

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.
Shares of HAPP stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.
Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile
