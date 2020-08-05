Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

