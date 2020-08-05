Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 105,275 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105,275 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 4.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 215.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 95,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

DIS traded up $10.58 on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

