Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 872,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,600,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

