Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 841,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

