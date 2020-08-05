Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after purchasing an additional 504,582 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. 299,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

