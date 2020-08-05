Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 519,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

