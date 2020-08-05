Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Dividend History for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit