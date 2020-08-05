Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 3,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.