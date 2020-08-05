Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

HXL stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

