HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

HFRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 13,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Get HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT alerts:

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.