HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.
HFRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 13,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.65.
About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT
