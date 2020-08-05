HNI Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HNI has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

