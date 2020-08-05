Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.44. 265,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

