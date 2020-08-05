Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,535,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

