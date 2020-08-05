Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. 113,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

