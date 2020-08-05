Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 128,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,712.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

