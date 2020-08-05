Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 1,533,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,479,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

