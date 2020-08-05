Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 604,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

